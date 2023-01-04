OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie received grants to enhance the walkability of the community, spotlight the Mile Zero trailhead of the Flint Hills Trail as well as a number of other projects.
The city in October was awarded a $1.5 million state grant for an infrastructure pathways project to create a more walkable community.
Osawatomie’s project, titled “John Brown South Levee Loop Connection,” includes plans for a crushed limestone pathway on top of the southern levee, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use concrete pathway loop through central neighborhoods that connects amenities and other destinations, according to a city news release.
These pathways will promote a more active community, enhance the walkability of neighborhoods and school routes, and help to guide visitors from the Flint Hills Trail Mile Zero trailhead to the downtown district and other community amenities, city officials said in the release.
“We’re very excited at tying these grant dollars into our Sixth Street improvements,” City Manager Mike Scanlon said. “These dollars go specifically towards the South Levee loop trail and the John Brown loop, all of which tie into the Mile Zero trailhead. Anytime we can both leverage and tie our projects together, we stretch our dollars and those of our taxpayers.”
On Oct. 29, representatives of federal, state and local government agencies joined members of the community to celebrate a $24.8 million federal grant recently awarded to improve and expand the Flint Hills Trail State Park, which begins at the Mile Zero trailhead in Osawatomie.
The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant will help make infrastructure improvements on 40.5 miles of the trail and open 27 new miles of the trail, from Council Grove to Herington, according to a news release.
The RAISE grant will invest in drainage improvements, pipes, culverts, bridges, base improvements, limestone surfacing, fences and gates, bollards, safety improvements and signage. These improvements will open the full length of the Flint Hills Trail’s 118 miles, making it part of 186 miles of directly connected trails in eastern Kansas, according to the release.
Grant money helped pay for a new playground at the Swenson Early Childhood Center for the 2022-2023 school year. A ground-breaking ceremony took place in May.
Project sponsors were Lang Chevrolet, Phillips 66, First Option Bank, Allen W. & Gladys A. Hawkins Charitable Foundation grant via First Option Bank, Miami County Medical Center, Osawatomie USD 367 Partners in Education, Cloverleaf, ABCreative, USD 367 school district and board of education, Patterson Family Foundation and the Osawatomie High School shop class.
The Osawatomie Public Library learned in March it would receive a $10,000 federal humanities grant to help the library recover from the pandemic.
The city of Osawatomie received a $15,000 grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Rural Prosperity and the “Rural Mural” program — a pilot program designed to bring public art into rural communities. The award included all expenses for labor, equipment, supplies and other costs for a 40-foot by 40-foot mural on the building at the northwest corner of Fifth and Main Streets. Work on the mural project began in early July.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 11 in front of the new mural at the corner of Fifth and Main streets in Osawatomie to dedicate a new public electric vehicle (EV) charging station. The station will be located next to a parking stall across the street from the mural, where an electric meter is installed.
The city also received grants for its wastewater treatment plant project, street improvements, Memorial Hall repairs and other projects.
