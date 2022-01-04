A polar vortex in mid-February taxed electric and natural gas systems like never before and left thousands of municipalities throughout the Midwest scrambling to come up with enough cash to cover energy bills.
Osawatomie, with its own electric utility, and Louisburg, with its natural gas utility, were among those hard-hit municipalities. Both communities were facing price tags ranging from six figures to seven figures for that brutal cold spell in mid-February.
During a five-day stretch of record cold temperatures from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, highs struggled to get out of the single digits and overnight lows dropped below zero. On the coldest day, Feb. 15, the high failed to rise above zero.
“It was so cold that we were getting failures in our diesel generators,” Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon said.
At one point the city’s water plant intake line from the Marais des Cygnes River froze, and the city had to go on emergency water rationing for a 12-hour period. The community also dealt with a planned, brief electric outage called a rolling blackout to ward off a more substantial and prolonged power loss.
In March, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 88 which established low-interest loans for Kansas municipal utilities hurt by the Arctic blast in mid-February. Osawatomie and Louisburg received the full amount they had requested — $700,000 to Osawatomie for its electric utility, and $2,639,994 to Louisburg for its natural gas utility.
Scanlon said the loans would allow communities like Osawatomie and Louisburg time to figure out how to “create the least impact on our utility and our residents as we can over time.”
In total, 53 communities applied for the low-interest state loans at a total of just over $69.5 million, or 69.52 percent, of the $100 million program, according to a report from the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office.
The cities of Louisburg and Osawatomie adjusted their electric and natural gas utility rates to cover the unforeseen price spikes.
The city of Paola, which does not manage an electric or natural gas utility, is billed like other customers. The city, however, did expect to see higher utility bills caused by the cold snap for its city-owned facilities.
