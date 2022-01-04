OSAWATOMIE — Voluntary admissions are now being accepted at Osawatomie State Hospital for the first time in more than six years.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced in a December news release that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) planned to lift the moratorium on voluntary admissions at OSH on Jan. 3, 2022.
“After nearly seven years, lifting the moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital will ensure Kansans receive the mental health treatment they need,” Kelly said.
The moratorium was imposed by KDADS officials in June 2015 partly in response to insufficient space at the hospital to safely treat both involuntary and voluntary admissions.
Scott Brunner, KDADS deputy secretary of hospital facilities, said there are three main components to the KDADS plan that has led to the upcoming lifting of the moratorium on voluntary admissions.
The first is working to create more capacity on the Osawatomie State Hospital grounds. To address bed capacity at OSH, KDADS was provided budget funds to renovate space in existing buildings on campus. The first of those projects, reopening the B2 unit, will be completed in January 2022, and will provide flexible space to move patients to make room for updating treatment units, according to the release.
In January, renovations will begin in the Biddle Building at OSH. Biddle renovations will add certified beds and allow conversion of many double occupancy rooms in the Adair Acute Care unit to single occupancy.
Brunner said the second primary component of the KDADS plan involves using existing resources and facilities effectively to meet therapeutic needs while incorporating community-based services and private facilities to allow individuals to receive services closer to their home and community.
To increase community-based capacity for inpatient treatment, KDADS worked with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to implement a new provider classification.
State Institutional Alternative (SIA) is a new Kansas provider type for Medicaid- and KDADS-funded programs that allows private psychiatric and community hospitals to accept patients with mental illness who have been screened and approved for admission to state psychiatric hospitals.
Brunner said the third main component of the KDADS plan involves an increased focus on behavioral health, crisis intervention and stabilization services, which can all help an individual before they reach the point of requiring services at a state hospital.
Brunner emphasized that the lifting of the moratorium does not eliminate the need to use a waiting list when necessary to ensure overcrowding does not occur. The demand for beds will at times still require prioritized placement at Adair Acute Care and OSH for involuntary patients, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.