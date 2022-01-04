Some tightly contested city and school board races led to a few leadership changes after the final votes were tallied in the Nov. 2 general election that saw the highest voter turnout for a city/school general election in recent years.
The most notable leadership changes were that all four of the county’s largest communities will have new mayors.
Paola will welcome a new mayor for the first time in 16 years.
Artie Stuteville ended her 16-year tenure as Paola’s mayor in style at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting, with a standing ovation and a surprise performance from an Elvis impersonator and limo driver. Many guests came to honor Stuteville for her service and congratulate Leigh House on becoming Paola’s new mayor.
Stuteville decided not to seek another term, and House, who previously served Ward 3 on the Paola City Council, ran unopposed and easily won the election after receiving an overwhelming endorsement from the community’s voters.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Paola for as long as I have,” Stuteville said Dec. 14. “I know I’m leaving the city in good hands. Leigh is going to be a very good mayor.”
The transition became official at the Dec. 14 council meeting, when House was sworn in as mayor.
Osawatomie Council member Nick Hampson unseated longtime Mayor Mark Govea. Govea was elected mayor in April 2013 and had served in the position for nearly a decade.
Marty Southard decided not to seek a third term as Louisburg mayor, and Donna Cook ran unopposed to fill the position. Cook, a City Council member, received about 92 percent of the vote.
Southard was first elected mayor in April 2015 and reelected in 2018.
Spring Hill city leaders found themselves in somewhat of an unprecedented position after the election when City Council member and Mayor-elect Tyler Graves announced his resignation effective Nov. 18. In submitting his resignation, Graves said he was relocating to Florida and would be moving out of the community in December 2021.
Graves defeated current Mayor Steven Ellis in the Nov. 2 election. The city of Spring Hill posted on its website in late November it was working to resolve how to fill the mayor’s position, in accordance with state law.
