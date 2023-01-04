230104_mr_top_06_metcalf

Local officials grabbed their golden shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Metcalf Road reconstruction called Metcalf 2.0. The July 27 ceremony took place near the entrance of Ron Weers Park, off Metcalf Road in Louisburg. Pictured (from left) are County Commission Chair Rob Roberts, Commissioner George Pretz, Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook, Commissioner Phil Dixon, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, Commissioner Danny Gallagher and Lousiburg Councilmember Steve Town.

File photo

LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a rainy morning July 27.

Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project began construction in August.

