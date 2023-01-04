Local officials grabbed their golden shovels during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Metcalf Road reconstruction called Metcalf 2.0. The July 27 ceremony took place near the entrance of Ron Weers Park, off Metcalf Road in Louisburg. Pictured (from left) are County Commission Chair Rob Roberts, Commissioner George Pretz, Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook, Commissioner Phil Dixon, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, Commissioner Danny Gallagher and Lousiburg Councilmember Steve Town.
LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a rainy morning July 27.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project began construction in August.
The Metcalf Road reconstruction project was well underway by year’s end and should be completed in 2023. The project spans Metcalf from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg.
Some features of the street rehabilitation include road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water improvements, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
Plans also include a traffic signal and designated turning lanes at the busy intersection of Metcalf Road and South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary, as well as a high visibility pedestrian crossing at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive where motorists and pedestrians access Ron Weers Park and City Lake.
The bulk of the funding for Metcalf 2.0 is being provided by a $3.1 million Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) grant. The MARC grant is federal money is being administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
Beth Dawson, Planning Sustainable Places program manager for MARC, told the gathering the project is a textbook example of how the grant program is supposed to work. She commended the city of Louisburg and the county for their work on the project.
The county and city of Louisburg are sharing the remainder of project expenses not covered by the grant. Both entities have committed to contributing the county’s quarter-cent sales tax money for the project. Louisburg’s share of the quarter-cent sales tax is $500,000.
County Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon emphasized no property tax dollars are being spent on the project.
Diane Rosebaugh is the BG Consultants engineer who designed the Metcalf 2.0 project. Miles Excavating, the same company making the K-68 improvements, is the contractor for Metcalf 2.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.