The county’s new 800 MHz radio system from Motorola became fully operational by mid-summer.
By late fall, county commissioners learned about a troubling development — the radio system designed to blanket the county with 95 percent coverage has a 12-square-mile hole in it.
The $8.3 million radio system from Motorola became fully operational in early July and is to be used by first responders with all the agencies in the county.
Officials with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office reported to county commissioners at their Nov. 17 study session there is a gap in coverage in the northeast corner of the county.
“We have some area up there, 12 square miles, of dead space where we can’t reach our communications at the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Frank Kelly said.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told commissioners the dead space is bordered by 215th Street on the north, 247th Street on the south, state line to the east and Metcalf Road to the west.
Motorola guaranteed 95 percent coverage, commissioners, Kelly and Whelan all agreed.
“It was 95 percent coverage,” Kelly said. “We never assumed it would be 12 square miles of one area not being covered.”
The following week, commissioners learned missing data from the radio testing period could be responsible for some of problem.
Whelan told county commissioners Nov. 24 that TUSA Consulting Services, the county’s consultant for the radio project, discussed the problem with county officials in a conference call earlier that week and is working to help the county resolve the problem.
Whelan said the county is questioning third party testing that was completed in late July and early August.
“There appears to be multiple tiles, basically quarter-mile by quarter-mile square areas, that we know we drove, but they do not show up in the testing data,” Whelan said. “We have a large swath of the east part of the county that doesn’t show anything, and southwest and west-central part of the county that aren’t showing as being tested that I know for sure were (tested).
Whelan said the troubled spots would be redriven.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said he finds it hard to believe the problem wasn’t identified before the system went live.
“Your third party vendor should be held accountable for the testing, and the county shouldn’t receive any bill from that — they should take care of that,” Roberts said.
Whelan said three options are being considered: installing repeaters in cars at a cost of about $7,000 per unit, putting up an additional tower in the northeast part of the county at a TUSA-estimated cost of about $1.5 million, or joining the Metropolitan Area Regional Radio System (MARRS) which is a consortium of 700 MHz and 800 MHz trunked radio systems in the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) region. Neighboring Johnson County to the north and Cass County, Mo., to the east are members of MARRS. Whelan estimated the cost of joining MARRS to take advantage of the cross-connection of towers would be about $1 million.
“To have 12 square miles where it’s very intermittent on portables or no coverage at all on portables, that’s problematic,” Whelan said. “We’re trying to do our due diligence to come up with the best solution — try and find all the dead areas and get some accurate information.”
Commissioners voted in late October 2019 to purchase an 800 MHz radio system from Motorola to replace a dysfunctional VHF radio system that caused nothing but headaches for dispatchers and first responders across the county. The final cost of the project came in at $8,358,763.99.
