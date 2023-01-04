Christena Beer began 2022 as the county’s new Public Health Director, succeeding longtime director Rita McKoon who retired in late 2021.
So began a succession of county department head changes that would dot the 2022 calendar.
Beer, the former assistant director, took the helm of the Miami County Health Department after her promotion was announced Dec. 29, 2021.
Voters in November elected Tricia Lee to her first full term as county treasurer. Lee, former deputy treasurer, assumed the treasurer’s position one year earlier in November 2021 after former Treasurer Jennie Fyock vacated her elected term early to pursue a business venture.
Retirements continued in spring 2022.
Longtime Undersheriff Wayne Minckley retired April 1, and Capt. Matt Kelly was promoted to the undersheriff position.
The leadership changes continued in the summer when two other longtime department heads retired.
Jamie Homrighausen assumed the role of Register of Deeds after Katie Forck retired at the end of June. Homrighausen had been serving as deputy register.
On July 27, David Ediger retired as Miami County EMS chief. He was succeeded by Frank Burrow, who was promoted from deputy chief.
Another key retirement occurred in the fall when longtime Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon was honorerd at the Sept. 21 county commission meeting for his service.
Not all the retirements were filled from within the department’s ranks.
Eric Sandberg, a former supervisor with the city of Overland Park’s Public Works Department, took the helm of the county’s Road and Bridge Department in September as its new director.
The most recent department head change occurred in December, but it wasn’t brought on by a retirement. County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder was appointed to a judgeship in the 6th Judicial District by Gov. Laura Kelly. The district serves Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.
The Miami County Republican Party appointed J. Colin Reynolds, a Barton County prosecutor, to fill the vacancy during a local GOP convention Dec. 22, held in Louisburg.
The string of retirements looks to continue in January 2023. The county at present is looking for County Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves’ successor. Reeves plans to retire later this month.
