230104_mr_top_08_retire

Katie Forck displays a Miami County flag she received during a County Commission meeting June 29 to honor her longtime service to the county as Register of Deeds.

 Doug Carder / Miami County Republic

Christena Beer began 2022 as the county’s new Public Health Director, succeeding longtime director Rita McKoon who retired in late 2021.

So began a succession of county department head changes that would dot the 2022 calendar.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos