PAOLA — The city of Paola ended 2021 under different leadership than it began the year with after Paola City Council members unanimously agreed to accept the resignation of City Manager Sid Fleming during a council meeting in December.
The action was taken following a 30-minute executive session before the start of the regular meeting. The council members also unanimously agreed to name Randi Shannon acting interim city manager. Shannon previously served the role of assistant city manager.
There was no discussion during the open meeting about the investigation into a personnel matter involving Fleming that led to him being suspended in October.
At that time, the council agreed to hire Shelly Freeman to conduct an independent investigation into the personnel matter.
Fleming became Paola’s city manager in the spring of 2020 just before the pandemic hit. He replaced Jay Wieland, who announced his retirement in 2019. He previously was the city administrator for Iola.
He began his career in local government with the city of Wichita, serving in numerous capacities.
During that time, Fleming continued his education and graduated from Wichita State University with a Master of Public Administration.
He began his city management career with the city of Yuma in northeast Colorado.
