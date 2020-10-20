Aaron Harbison

1967-2020
Aaron Alan Harbison, age 52, of Rantoul, Kansas, passed away October 12, 2020.
Aaron was the youngest of five children born to Dean and Camella (Mead) Harbison. He was born on October 28, 1967 at Olathe, Kansas. He grew up in rural Paola and attended school in Osawatomie.
Aaron was united in marriage to Lori Hays in August 4, 1989. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of two children. Their marriage ended in divorce.
He worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital as a Security Guard in the early 2000s. He later worked at American Eagle in Ottawa for over 10 years. He had most recently worked as a general laborer in decking and fencing construction.
He loved fishing and watching WWE. He was a good cook and enjoyed barbecuing. He also enjoyed tinkering on projects in his shop.
He is survived by his parents Dean and Camella Harbison of rural Paola; his children Amber (Ethan) Rice of Spring Hill and son Eric Harbison and his fiance Nicole Langenfeld of Shawnee; 2 grandchildren Addison Rice and Johnathan Harbison; his siblings Rex (Karen) Harbison of Wichita, Melinda (Manuel) Chiroy of Emporia, Owen (Michele) Harbison of Rantoul, and Sheila (Tony) Spaar of Louisburg; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be left on Aaron’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
