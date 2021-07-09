Adam Lewis Carroll was born on March 29, 2001, in Merriam, KS. He was the third of three boys born to Tammy (Wheat) Carroll and Timothy Norman Carroll. Adam left this world too soon on Monday, July 5, in Lenexa, KS at just the age of 20.
He had a pure spirit and was known as a gentle giant, not because of his size, but because of his pure heart. Adam was himself despite how anyone thought he should be and LITERALLY danced to the beat of his own drum.
A funeral service for Adam will be held at 4 pm Saturday, July 10, at Grace Community Church of the Nazarene, 19300 US-169, Spring Hill, KS. A private family graveside service will follow.
