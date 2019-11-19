Agnes Green

Agnes Marie (McVay) Green, 94 years/13 days, was born Nov. 5, 1925, and departed this life on Nov. 18, 2019.
She was the daughter of E.J. and Gladys Beatrice (Jackson) McVay of Paola, KS. She grew up in Stanton and graduated from Osawatomie High School. She was baptized on Sept. 7, 1944, at United Bretheran Church in Stanton. On Feb. 15, 1969, she married Lacy H. Green in McPherson, KS. She and Lacy made their home in Paola, KS., with Agnes’ father until Lacy passed away on May 25, 1975. After Lacy’s death, Agnes was the caretaker for her father until he passed in 1981. She was employed by Paola Coat Factory, Hercules Power Plant, King Radio and Foster Grandparents, which was her favorite job. She was a longtime member of Paola Methodist Church.
Preceding her in death were her father and mother, sisters: Gladys Deem, Letha Jones, Marceline Evans, Ruth Soulovich, Wanda Dempsey, and brothers; William “Bill” McVay and Leonard McVay. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing of the body will be held at Dengel & Sons Mortuary, Paola, KS. Visit: www.dengelmortuary.com for service date. Burial will follow immediately at Stanton Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Doug Bussell, Ronnie Bussell, David Jones, Mike Jones, Denny Troup and Ashton Schulz.
