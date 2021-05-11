1954-2021
Alan James Kessler, 67, of Gladstone, Missouri, formerly of Paola, Kansas, passed away May 6, 2021.
Alan was born April 10, 1954, in Olathe, Ks, the fifth child of William R. and Mary A. (Rothwell) Kessler. He grew up in Paola, attending Holy Trinity elementary school and graduated from Paola High School with the Class of 1972. He attended college at Emporia State University and received a B.S. degree in History in 1978.
Alan was a Vietnam Era veteran, serving in the United States Marine Corps during two periods of duty. He served from 1972-75, based at Camp Pendleton, CA and then from 1980-83 at Quantico, Virginia, after completing Officer Candidate School and the TBS infantry officer course. He was always proud of belonging to Bravo Company, 1st Batallion, 1st Marine Division, known as the “First of the First.”
Following military service, he returned to his hometown of Paola, Ks, where he was employed with several construction contractors, building homes in Paola and Lenexa/Overland Park areas. He was later employed at Murray TV of Paola and then for 14 years with Olathe Millworks in Olathe, Ks. Prior to retiring in 2020, he was employed at the Salvation Army Center in Gladstone, Mo.
Alan was a member of the Paola American Legion Post 156 and was a former Post Commander. He maintained his membership after moving from Paola and participated in annual legion events. He was an avid reader and was highly interested in local and US politics and current worldwide events.
Alan was united in marriage to Christine Carter Desgalier in Kansas City, Mo, on Mar. 28, 1998. They made their home in Gladstone, Mo and enjoyed living “North of the River." Alan loved sports and enjoyed watching the KC CHIEFS , K-State Wildcats, March Madness basketball, and the ROYALS. His favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, playing golf, and enjoying the comradery of friends.
He was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Gary Kessler, and his nephew Clay Kessler.
He is survived by his wife Christine; as well as three brothers Steve Kessler (wife Connie) of Topeka, Ks, David Kessler (wife Heidi) of Paola, and Dan Kessler (wife Dana) of Eva, Alabama; and three sisters Connie Riley of Olathe, Ks, Michele Harbison (husband Owen) of Ottawa, Ks and Deanna Miley (husband Mike) of Baldwin City, Ks. He also leaves behind twelve nieces and nephews, and many beloved relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to: the DAV (www.dav.org <http://www.dav.org>) or the Wounded Warrior Project (supportwwp.org).
Visitation will be held Wed., May 12, 6-8 p.m., at Dengel & Sons Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, Ks (www.dengelmortuary.com); Private graveside service & interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paola, Thurs., May 13, 11:00 a.m.
