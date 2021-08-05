Albert Dean McKoon, 94, of Osawatomie, Kansas, died peacefully Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Life Care Center of Osawatomie.
Albert was born May 21, 1927 in Stanton Township, rural Miami County, Kansas. He was the third of five children born to Elmer Luster and Freeda Matilda (Meinig) McKoon.
Albert attended Stanton School and graduated from Osawatomie High School in 1945. During high school he worked for Doc Caylor baling hay. He was drafted into the Army in 1945 and went to Ft. Leavenworth for induction. He served in Germany in World War II joining the paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne. While serving there in the Army he was also a truck driver. He was honorably discharged at Ft. Sheridan, Ill in December 1946. After returning home, he worked in road construction for Doc Caylor before becoming a farmer with his father and two brothers.
On August 6, 1950, Albert married Monica Lee Althouse in Paola, Kansas. They had two children, Allen L. (Bonnie), Osawatomie, and Joyce E. (Jim) Trower, Salina, Kansas.
Albert and Monica have lived on the same farm for 70 years, almost 71. Albert enjoyed family get togethers. He served on the Green Valley Baptist Church board and on several county boards. He was also a member of American Legion and VFW.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Evan and Eldon, and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife, Monica, of the home, his children Allen and Joyce. Four grandchildren, Kirk McKoon, Jody Gillespie, Jeff Trower and Alex Trower; four great-grandchildren, Lauren and Cooper McKoon, Hunter and Chase Gillespie; and his sister, Veda Sallee, Louisburg, Kansas.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Green Valley Baptist Church, Osawatomie. Burial in Stanton Cemetery. Memorials are to the Green Valley Baptist Church or Kansas Palliative and Hospice Care. May be sent c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
