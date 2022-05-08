Albert Eugene "Zeke" Bauer passed away at home from complications of Vascular Dementia that he battled for about seven years. His wife and daughters were at his side.
A visitation will be held 9:00 am to 9:30 am Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Harrisonville, Missouri. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 am and a Memorial Mass will follow at 10:00 am also at the church Saturday.
A visitation will also be held from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eddie Bauer Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Zeke was born September 11, 1940, in Paola, Kansas, to Lawrence and Clara Strausbaugh Bauer. He grew up on a farm East of Louisburg, Kansas, and attended a little country school called Moore. He graduated from Louisburg High School in the class of 1958 and immediately enlisted with the Navy in May of 1958. He was on the Aircraft Carrier, the USS Saratoga during the Cuban Missile Crisis with Russia, his ship was brought to Cuba.
Zeke was also present for the Bay of Pigs. In the early 60's, he married Dixie Browning and to this marriage two children were born, James and Kristine Bauer. On May 8, 1976, he married Anita Bowers Craft. He gained her two children, Wendi, and Rusty Craft.
Zeke worked various jobs in Kansas City, then moved to Drexel, Missouri. He went to work for P & M Coal Mining Co. south of Amsterdam MO., holding several different jobs while there. One of his favorites was operating a big Bulldozer.
In 1982, he bought the Chevrolet dealership and renamed it Bauer Chevrolet & Inp. Co. He sold new & used cars, Massey Ferguson equipment as well as New Idea. Over the years Zeke sold many farm parts to the area farmers. After closing the dealership, he used his hydraulic repair skills learned in the Navy, and started his own business called Zeke’s Mobile Service. He traveled across Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma, repairing the hydraulics of bucket and arial trucks for gas, electric, and utility companies. He really enjoyed this work.
After a stroke in 2006, he retired from traveling. Zeke then started a tree trimming business with his own bucket truck. Another job he thoroughly enjoyed. Zeke taught welding for Woodland 4-H Club and he and his wife were 4-H County Advisors for Bates County. They enjoyed working with teens in 4-H throughout the county.
Zeke belonged to Drexel Lyons Club and helped with the 4th of July Celebrations and putting up the Christmas decorations on Main Street for many years. Over the years Zeke placed several barrels around town to collect aluminum cans, and generously donated his profits to the Drexel Pool Association. He proud to be able to give the Pool several hundred dollars. Zeke had many loves in life, but especially enjoyed to snow ski, bowl, and travel.
Zeke is survived by his wife, Anita, of 46 years, a son, James Bauer & wife Theresa of KC. KS, daughter, Kris Bauer of Lee’s Summit, MO. and daughter Wendi Craft Dooley & husband Michael of Harrisonville. He also leaves 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Zeke loved each and everyone. Zeke was preceded in death by his parents, his only brother, Lawrence Edward Bauer, and a son, Rusty Craft, Sr.
