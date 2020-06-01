Albert “Wayne” Gunn Jr., 59, passed away on May 23rd, 2020.
Family will meet with friends at a walk-through viewing on Wednesday, May 27th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS, 66071.
A graveside service will be on Friday, May 29th at 3:00 p.m. at Goodrich Cemetery on Evangeline Road, Goodrich, KS, 66072. Family and friends are meeting at 2:00 p.m. at Dengel & Son to travel together in a procession to Goodrich.
Wayne was born August 31st, 1960 at Olathe Community Hospital to parents Dorothy (Cupp) and Albert Gunn of Edgerton, KS. He attended Gardner-Edgerton High School, and worked at Johnson County Basements as a boom truck driver for over 30 years.
Wayne married Barbara Fanning of Paola, KS on July 21st, 1984 and they had a son, Kenny Elmer Gunn. He was sadly widowed in 1991. He re-married Karen (Branson) Gander of Paola, KS on September 28th, 1996. He gained a stepson in Jeremy Gander.
His passion was demolition derby. His team, Hooosch Bros., was well-known throughout the national demolition derby community. He won countless trophies, but his greatest achievement was taking first and second place with his son, Kenny, at the Miami County derby in 2011.
He loved to play cards, especially Texas Hold ‘em, and go fishing with friends and family.
Wayne was a loving and dutiful husband through Karen’s long battle with cancer that ended in November 2019. He enjoyed an extremely close relationship and countless wonderful memories with his son. His step-son and family were like blood family. Wayne had an incredible amount of friends throughout the surrounding area and the demolition derby community.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, brother Kenny, sister Suzie, his first beloved wife Barbara, and his second beloved wife Karen. He is survived by his brother Lucky, his son, Kenny, grandson, Kamdon, Kenny’s significant other, Stella (Ufford) Still and her sons Spencer and Jerrit, all of Paola, step-son Jeremy Gander and his wife Christina (Scherman) Gander, and step-grandchildren, Chloe, Eva, and Eli, all of Belmont, NC.
The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Paola KS.
