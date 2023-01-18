Alfred "Fred" J. Podsednik, 85, was born August 8, 1937, to Alfred W. and Francis A. (Rozkydel) Podsednik in Hoen, Texas and died January 9, 2023, in Olathe, KS, of cardiac arrest.
Fred served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a jet mechanic, with a tour of duty on the aircraft carrier USS Essex. He made his career as a machinist in the aerospace industry, retiring from Honeywell in 1998.
Fred married Joan Osterman, originally from Kilgore, NE, on January 8, 1972. They lived on an acreage outside Spring Hill, KS, for over 40 years before moving to Anthology Senior Living in Olathe.
He loved gardening, grilling, spicy foods, beer, and his Chevy Camero.
Fred was preceded by his parents; sister, Kay; and daughter, Tonya. He is survived by his wife, Joan; a brother, John, of Campbell, Texas; and three children, Freddy, Evalyn (Dodie), and Danene.
Condolences can be sent to Anthology, 101 W. 151st St., Apt #110, Olathe, KS 66060. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Nebraska.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.