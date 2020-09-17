Alice Emery

Alice Irene Emery, age 82, of Paola, KS, died Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Alice was born February 22, 1938, in South Missouri. She was the fourth of six children born to Ray & Ruby (Voghatzer) Graves. She grew up and attended school in Osawatomie, KS. Graduating with the Osawatomie High School Class of 1956.
While attending high school Alice met the young man that would one day become her husband, Paul Douglas “Doug” Emery. On August 29, 1958, the young couple traveled to Miami Oklahoma and became husband and wife. They made their home in Paola and became the proud parents of their first born son Scott in 1960. The couple moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1961. The following year in 1962 they welcomed their second son Todd to the family. By 1963 the family moved back to Paola for Doug’s job.
Alice worked for Doherty Steel for a number of years as a secretary. She did the bookwork and payroll for her husband’s oil company. Then Alice went to work in the pharmacy at Wal-Mart in Paola. She was a Pharmacy tech for over 25 years.
She and Doug traveled off and on for many years, whether it be an insurance convention in Nashville or Chicago or a pleasure trip to New Orleans or the horse races in Hot Springs, Arkansas with friends, Doug and Alice enjoyed their adventures. Alice loved their little dachshund “Little Bit”. She enjoyed planting flowers. Alice was a 60 year member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Doug, her parents, her brother Don Graves, sister Juanita Graves, brother-in-law Frank Boehm and two infant great-grandchildren: Dre Allen Emery and Bae-Lee Emery.
She is survived by her sons: Scott (Rhonda) Emery of Paola and Todd (Cindy) Emery of Paola, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
Visitation and Service were September 15, 2020 at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. Burial at Osawatomie Cemetery. Memorials are to the American Heart association send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
