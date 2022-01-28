Alice Izetta Wright, age 73, of Bucyrus, KS, passed away on January 21, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Miami County Fairgrounds in building #4 401 Wallace Park Dr. Paola, KS 66071.
Izetta was born February 10, 1948, the daughter of Ernest and Francis Smith.
Izetta was united in marriage to Foster Lance Wright on April 30, 1965. They made their home in several different cities in the area, but have been home, on the farm in Bucyrus for forty-two years. They are the parents to five children, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She was a homemaker and supported her husband in Wright’s Service, their family business. Izetta and Lance spent over 40 years raising, showing and breeding AKC champion Bullmastiff Dogs.
Izetta was an avid dog lover and worked with several breeds of dogs in her career. Izetta enjoyed working with the Miami County 4-H Dog Club. She was dog leader and trainer for this club for over 20 years. Izetta served on the Kansas 4-H State Dog committee and helped with the Kansas State Fair Dog Shows for many years. She always had the student’s best interest at heart.
Izetta was preceded in death by her husband Lance and her parents Ernest and Francis Smith.
She is survived by sons Bill Wright of Overland Park, Ron (Yvonne) Wright of New Bloomfield, MO, Kirk (Shelagh) Wright of Osawatomie, Danny (Tammy) Wright of Bucyrus, and daughter Theresa (Brian) Cohen of Spring Hill; grandchildren include Christian Culbertson of Iola, Tyler (Wendy) Wright of Osawatomie, Kaela McKenzie of Grandview, MO, Britnie Wright and fiance Jamie Batish of Ottawa, Emily Wright of Manhattan, Ben and Nick Wright of Bucyrus, and Saviah Cohen of Spring Hill, and four great-grandchildren Christina Culbertson of Iola, Jesse, Conner & Leighton Wright of Osawatomie, along with many extended relatives, friends and former customers.
The family suggest memorial contributions to the Miami County 4-H Dog Club c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, KS 66053
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.