Alice L. Widner, age 91, La Cygne, Kansas passed away Sunday June 5, 2022.
Memorial service 11 am Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Church, La Cygne. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, June 21, Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to Linn County Historical Society. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
(0) comments
