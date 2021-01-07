Alice Mae Elms
1929-2021
It is with great sadness that the family of Alice Mae Elms announces her passing on January 4, 2021, at the age of 91.
Alice was born in St. Louis, MO, on August 15, 1929, to the late Gilbert and Nellie Smith and then moved to Rolla, MO, in 1939. Her siblings include Carolyn Johnson (Rolla, MO), John Profit (Rolla, MO), late Vernon Smith (Osawatomie, KS), late Joe Smith (St. James, MO), late Louise Moreland (Salem, MO), late Dorothy Brinkley Robinette (Anderson, IN), late Nellie Lue Ireland (Michigan), and late Nancy Cook (Rolla, MO).
Alice was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Claude Eugene Elms. She married the love of her life on May 24, 1945, in Doolittle, MO and was a wonderful wife until Claude's passing in 1989. She worked many years aside her husband in various small business ventures including gas stations and trucking companies. With so much love to give, they raised three children in a loving home.
Alice will be remembered as a wonderful mother who loved immensely and gave everything she could to her three children, Tommy (Annette) Elms of Overland Park, KS, Lisa (John) Waln of Beagle, KS, and Johnnie Elms of Paola, KS. She will be fondly remembered as the best cook on the planet by her five grandchildren, Jacob Waln, Jarret Waln, Stephanie (Waln) Lemon, Thomas Elms and Nicholas Elms, and one great-grandson Sebastian Wilder Waln.
Alice lived in Paola, KS, Rolla, MO, Lawrence, KS, and Osawatomie, KS. She worked at King Radio/Allied Signal in Paola from 1980-1991. After retiring, she worked for Paola Foster Grandparents from 1995-2016 where she positively affected the lives of countless young children in the Paola school district.
She will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Graveside service and Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Those who would so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Alice to the Foster Grandparent Program, 209 S. Silver, Paola, KS, 66071. Arrangements by: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
