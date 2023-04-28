Beloved wife, mother, friend, and local volunteer and artist, Alice Ann S. Ochs returned home to her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2023, after a brief illness.
Alice Ann, also called “AA” by those close to her, was fond of saying to those who were sad, hurting or upset, “Just Smile, and you and those around you will feel better.”
She felt the most important relationship word other than love is “we” and the least important is “I”. Also, a good hug was one of the easiest things we could do to make people feel valued and comforted.
She has been bringing love and light to her family, friends, and community for over 92 years.
Alice Ann was preceded in death by her parents Iris and Bob Sellers, sister and brother-in-law Bobette and Howard Perry. She is survived by her husband, Harlan L. Ochs, daughter, Catherine L. Ochs, son, Charles L. Ochs and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to join us for a visitation at Swan Law Funeral Home May 10, 2023 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Funeral services open to all to be held at the First United Methodist Church located at 420 N. Nevada Avenue on May 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. Live streaming is available at www.fumc-cs.org/memorial-service-videos.
Instead of flowers, Alice Ann would love donations directed to the First United Methodist Church, the Pioneer Museum, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, or Reach Your Peak - UCCS. Please join us and bring your Smile.
