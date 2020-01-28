Alicia Turner

Alicia Garcia Turner died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Kansas University Medical Center.
Alicia, a loving mother and sister, was born in San Diego, California, on December 5, 1932. She was a twin, from a large family, who lived many years in California and arrived to the beautiful plains of Kansas after retirement.
She spoke fondly of the peace and pace she enjoyed in Louisburg; often spending time at the Senior Center, the library or sharing the events of the day with her son Lionel and daughter,-in-law Judy. She created through crafting and sewing, always striving for a level of detail that showed love and care for her projects....and making a special gift for a birthday or holiday. Her loving children Lionel, Lamon, Cheryl and Maria remember her delicious cooking, the warmth she always held for them, and the affection she held for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She now lives in the hearts of all who knew her as God holds her in safety and love. A memorial service in her honor is planned for summertime at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in Montana.
