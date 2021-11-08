1960-2021
Alvin (“Al”) Raymond Thompson, 60, of Lacygne, Kansas, passed away July 25, 2021, at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park, Kansas.
Al was born November 22, 1960, to Harold and Mary Thompson at Olathe Community Hospital.
Al recalled from his childhood many trips to Goodland, KS, on the train to stay the summer with his grandparents and relatives on the farm. He enjoyed being there and remembered it fondly.
Al attended Olathe High School, back when there was only one high school. He worked as a mechanic and did real estate maintenance for several years. He attended DeVry Institute of Technology and received an Associates Degree in Electronics and worked in the Medical Equipment field for many years. Al always liked new challenges and decided to go into real estate and worked as an Agent for Crown Realty for the last 15 years. He enjoyed working for Crown, his co-workers and people he met as he did business. Al was a people person and it fit him well.
Al and Kathy Knecht met in 1981. They were introduced by mutual friends. It was love at first sight and they were married January 22, 1982. They were together for 39 years. It was always “You and Me Kid”. They lived a loving, committed relationship, respected each other, with an importance of shared faith, and sincere love of family, friends, and community.
Al was fun-loving and appreciated for his kind and generous ways. Helping others brought joy to his life. He loved classic cars and attended shows. He tinkered in the garage and enjoyed building things around the house. He really enjoyed his time with friends and family at the lake, sharing a story, having a drink and listening to music.
Preceding Al in death is his father and mother Harold and Mary Thompson, his sister Julie Thompson, his brother Danny Thompson, father-in-law George Knecht, brother-in-law Greg Knecht, and brother-in-law Bill Clark.
Survived is his wife Kathy of the home, his five sons Brandon Thompson of Olathe, Justin Thompson of Eldridge, MO, Jason Thompson and wife Samantha of Pleasant Hill, MO, Jacob Thompson of Olathe, and Jordan Thompson of Olathe. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Lorraine “Kitty” Knecht of Paola, his sister Linda (Bill) Clark of Flemington, MO, sister Judy and husband Wayne DuVall of Marysville, TN, sister-in-Law Gayleen (Danny) Thompson of Osawatomie, sister Bonnie and her husband Jim Forth of Olathe, brother-in-law Mike Knecht and his wife Cheryl of Joplin, MO. Al was close to his many nieces and nephews and talked with them often. He was a great listener and reassuring soul for many. He leaves behind his beloved dog Shadow and two cats Momma and Joker.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 12, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Town Square Event Design at 15 W. Wea, Paola, KS. A mass will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 E Chippewa St, Paola, KS. Graveside service will be directly after mass at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Paola. Please respect others by wearing masks and social distancing when possible.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakemary Center, Holy Trinity Church of Paola or charity of your choice in his memory c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
