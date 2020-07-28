Alvin Brunkhardt

Alvin passed on July 5th, 2020, at home with family at his side.
Alvin was born on February 7th, 1934, to George and Mollie Brunkhardt in Merino, CO. He attended school in Merino and Sterling, Colorado.
He married Martha Koehler, March 15th, 1968, and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage and had 4 children.
Alvin was passionate about farming and ranching, he started his farming career in Atwood Colorado and moved his farming operation to Crook Colorado where he farmed and ranched for 45 years. He was very active in many service organizations in his community, and was always available to help his community. Alvin was Elder at Faith Lutheran Church in Crook for many years and President of the Men's Club at Faith Lutheran Church. In 1999 Alvin and Martha sold their farm and retired moving to Paola Kansas to be close to family.
Alvin is survived by his wife Martha Brunkhardt; daughters Dawana Jennings; Julie Zoller, ( husband Robert) Sons Martin Dick, (wife Gail) David Dick, (wife Becky) granddaughters Bobie Jennings; Gretchen Jennings; Mindy Estrada; Tanya Williams; Jennifer Schurle; Jaclyn Ubert; Grandsons; Brady Ryan, Martin Dick, Grant Zoller, Great-granddaughters, Kadalen Unrein, Jessalyn Estrada, Maddi Dick, Elizabeth Williams, Angelia Cool, Chiara Cool, Bellina Cool, and Summit Ubert. Great-Grandsons Jayden Garcia, Billy Dick, Jayce Estrada, Hunter Williams, Zachary Ryan, Caden Schurle, Cobey Schurle, Liam Luyando, John Davis Jack Davis and many nieces and nephews.
He was greeted in heaven by his parents George and Mollie, Siblings Ronald Brunkhardt, Clara Wener, Erma Schuppe, Bernice Young, Eleanor Swearingen.
Due to the Corna Virus and friends and family traveling, Services with be held on September 19 at 10:00 at First Lutheran Church in Paola, Kansas, followed by a luncheon and celebration of Alvin's life with friends and family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.