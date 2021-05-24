Alvin Eugene “Buck” Ballou
1934-2021
Alvin Eugene “Buck” Ballou entered into eternal rest on May 24, 2021 in the comfort of his home in Paola, KS.
Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Scott, Kansas.
Alvin was born on October 2, 1934 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Leona Ballou. He was raised by his grandparents Alvin Levi and Nancy Violet Ballou. He had two siblings Donny and Barbara Marsh.
He and Patsy Louise Ballou were childhood sweethearts and later married on February 5, 1952. They had four children Alvin Eugene Ballou, Jr., Violet Marie Ballou, Terry Ray Ballou, and Rocky Dean Ballou. Later in life, Alvin had the opportunity to become an honorary parent to Logan Waters.
Alvin and Patsy left Fort Scott, KS in 1955, living in Lenexa, KS for a few years before finally creating their forever home in Paola, KS.
Alvin owned several gas stations in Overland Park, Louisburg, and Paola, all while establishing his tree service, A & B, which was founded in 1952. For all of those who knew him, he was no stranger to hard work. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, or any type of racing for that matter. At one point he was racing cars himself. He drove car #22, that was until the birth of their daughter Violet, then Patsy said, “No more”. In his downtime, you could always find him tinkering with something in his shop. He enjoyed rebuilding tractors and cars. He had a love for video poker which you could find him playing at Argosy Casino.
Alvin married Margaret on July 25, 2014 in Miami, OK. She has four children, Justin Newbanks (Casey), Lindsey Pettyiecord (C.J.), Brandon Newbanks (Leslie), and Nathan Newbanks (Michele). The now blended family consists of numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Alvin is survived by his wife Margaret of 7 years; daughter Violet Ballou; sons Terry and Rocky Ballou; and numerous grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Louise Ballou, his son Alvin Eugene Ballou, Jr., his grandson Rocky Ballou, as well as his parents Alvin and Nancy Ballou, and siblings Donny and Barbara Marsh.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.