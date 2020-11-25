2020-2020
Alyssia Shantel VanTrece entered this world on 11/19/2020. She gained her angel wings on 11/22/2020.
Immediate survivors: parents Skylar VanTrece and Emily Ludes of Paola; siblings Jayden, Davonte, Ski'lyn, Skylar, Vincent, and Jackson; paternal grandparents Jackson VanTrece II and Rhonda Holmes; and maternal grandmother Sandra Arens.
Private services. Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
