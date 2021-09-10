Amber Evans

1986-2021
Amber Susan Evans passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas.
Amber was born on December 25, 1986, with her twin, Abby, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was raised in Paola, Kansas, where she graduated from Paola High School in 2005. Amber attended college at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas, where she graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration.
Growing up, Amber enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, and basketball. She really enjoyed dance and was on, both, her high school and college dance teams. Many weekends growing up were spent at her Grandparents’ lake house with her cousins and family.
In high school, Amber worked at the Paola Pool as a lifeguard and as server at Applebee’s. After college, Amber became a recruiter for Encore Staffing. She moved on to work at Phenix Label and then returned to the staffing industry with Paydayz Staffing. She loved interacting with people and found her work to be very rewarding.
Amber purchased her first home in 2010. Then, in 2016, she moved into a new home that she had built. She took pride in her home and enjoyed decorating it.
In her free time, Amber enjoyed spending time with her sisters or friends, whether at the lake or going to concerts.
Amber's biggest challenge was her cancer diagnosis in September 2019. Like everything she did, she gave it her all! She was a self-advocate, always educating herself and going into every treatment with a hopeful attitude. Amber endured so much in two years, while remaining brave and very candid. Amber's personality was always to remove the elephant in the room, which brought lots of smiles and laughs.
Although her time on earth has ended, she leaves behind a legacy with all the lives she touched.
Amber was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jack and Irene Carter, and Glenn and Angeline Evans.
Amber is survived by her cat, Sterling; her Parents, Sue Carter of Olathe, Kansas and Scott (Micca) Evans of Paola, Kansas; Sisters, Abby (Wes) Richards of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Britton Evans of Olathe, Kansas, and Nellie (Micah) Lawson of Olathe, Kansas; Nieces, Rilyn, Talee, Lyla and Meritt Richards, Rissie Evans, Lanie, Baby Girl Lawson (Coming Soon) and Nephew, Dakota Lawson. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial Service Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:30 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Paola. All memorial contributions will benefit Cholangiocarcinoma Cancer Research (CCF) and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
