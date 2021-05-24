Andrea Romine, age 64, Sun Prairie, WI, passed away from pancreatic cancer at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg, WI on April 29, 2021.
Born in Chicago, IL, Oct.2, 1956, to John and Phyllis (Jones) Romine of Paola, KS. She and her family of eight moved to Paola, KS, in 1969. She graduated from PHS in 1974.
Andrea attended the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, played the baritone in the university’s Marching Jayhawks. She also was part of the Symphonic Orchestra playing the cello. She graduated with a BA in Speech Pathology and Audiology in 1978. She returned to KU to receive her MS in Education Administration, 1993.
Andrea was an acclaimed musician. She started with piano at age four and continued playing forever. She began playing the cello at age nine and brilliantly continued through college. She won countless awards, played in many Kansas State Orchestras, for organizations, churches, and the Kansas City Youth Symphony for many years. She also played in the Paola High School Band. Andrea was gifted with perfect pitch.
Her first job was at Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, as the director of student activities and resident halls. At this position, she acquired Doc Severinson and his Tonight Show Band to play a concert.
Moving to Chicago, IL, she was the Director of Operations and Conferencing at Loyola University from 1985 to 1993.
After that she was employed at University of Wisconsin in Madison as the Director of Medical Education Programs and as Conference Manager from 1990 to 2001
She also worked for Dean Health System managing five departments of central scheduling and support and medical programs. Andrea then worked at the Central Wisconsin Center as the assistant to the medical director.
Her final job was for the University of Wisconsin- Whitewater in the provost office as the executive stall assistant and as the facilities, planning and management until retiring in 2019 due to difficulties surrounding her pancreatic cancer.
Andrea adopted and cherished three children: Shameka Romine, Brittany Romine, and John Romine, all of Madison, WI. She worked tirelessly to aid and assist her children into adulthood.
She loved working with her daughter, Brittany, with her successful small business, Tiger Lily Seeds, which received grants throughout Wisconsin for its success in growing, cultivating, harvesting and selling native wildflowers.
Andrea diligently worked with Adults with Disabilities in Stoughton and in Madison to create employment opportunities, housing, and independent living.
She was an accomplished seamstress. Knitting and crocheting with wool was a passion. Andrea owned a spinning wheel and worked with many types of wool from around the world. She often visited sheep farms around Wisconsin and acquired many many sheep figurines.
She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Madison, singing in its choir and playing handbells.
Andrea was preceded in death by her father, John Romine, Paola, KS,her brother Guy Romine, and a niece, Coy Conner, Paola.
She is survived by her three children, Shameka, Brittany, and John Romine, her mother Phyllis Romine, Paola,KS, and four siblings James Romine, Lawrence, KS, Beth Conner and Carrie Howell, Paola, KS, and Gwen Romine, Overland Park, KS.
Andrea will also be dearly missed by her dear friend, Jim Gendreau, Sun Prairie, WI.
She was cremated. Her remains will be placed in a green cemetery, Natural Path Sanctuary, Verona, WI. A small service with her children, close friends, and family at her chosen site.
No flowers, please. Instead, donate to a charity of your choosing in her honor.
A memorial will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church of Madison.
