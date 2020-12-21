Dec. 8, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2020
Andrew “Andy” Richardson Shea, age 53, of Linn Valley, Kansas, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020.
A gathering to honor Andy's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made for upkeep of Linn Valley Memorial Park or to help family with expenses. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
