Angela (Hornbacher) Ball, 40, passed away October 4, 2019. She leaves behind her partner, Shawn, sons, Lane and Porter, daughter Emily, and step-daughter Ciara; her brother Luke (Sara) Hornbacher, nieces Brooklyn and Finley, nephew Nolan; parents Dean and Alisa Hornbacher; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. All of whom will miss her dearly.
