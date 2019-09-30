Angilee L. Dennis, 87, La Cygne, KS passed away on September 26, 2019.
Funeral service 11 am October 1, 2019 Calvary Baptist Church, La Cygne. Burial Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation 5 to 7 pm Mon, Sep 30 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.