Anita Barnhill, daughter of Cecil and Mabel Carruth, of Paola, passed away April 18, 2020.
She had over 54 wonderful years of being married to Bobby Barnhill (passed 2015). Anita is survived by four children (Robin, Laura, Robert, and Patty) and many grandchildren.
She had a very rich life and was a woman of many talents. Now she can truly rest and be at peace. Love Always!
(0) comments
