1938-2021
Anita Louise Smith, age 82, of Osawatomie, Kansas, formerly of Olathe, Kansas, passed away February 22, 2021, at Vintage Park Assisted Living, Osawatomie.
She was born May 14, 1938, in Dixon, Illinois. She was the only child of Kenneth and Alice (Hill) Reese. After graduating from Dixon High School in Illinois, she attended nursing school in McPherson, Kansas and earned her nursing degree.
She was united in marriage to Donald Keith Smith on September 6, 1956, in Clinton, Iowa. They made their home in Dixon, IL and became the parents of three children. They moved to Kansas in 1974. In the late '90s, they moved to Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Anita worked as a nurse in group homes for the handicapped.
Her hobbies included reading, writing letters, and taking care of her cats. With her profession in nursing, she loved taking care of people. She was adored by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and one great grandson Garric Adim.
She is survived by her son Samuel Smith (Jackie) of Olathe; two daughters Tammy Nelson (Reed) of Loveland, Colorado and Wendy Rogers (Patrick) of Trimble, MO; 10 grandchildren Joshua, James, Andrea, Nikki, Megan, Amanda, Erin, Amanda, Alex, and Adim; 12 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Cremation. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. www.dengelmortuary.com
