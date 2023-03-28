Ann Marie Sanders peacefully passed away on March 25th, 2023, at the age of 82, with her daughter, Jennie, & son-in-law (Greg) by her side.
Ann was born on June 18th, 1940, in Laporte, Indiana, to Frances Clayton & Irene (Reiser) Collins. Ann attended Indiana University, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a member of the Sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was very active in the Sorority and even made a Long-Playing record, with her Sorority Sisters, playing her Ukulele.
Ann graduated with a Business Administration Degree. She worked as a Legal Assistant after graduating and met her husband, Ron. Ann and Ron were married on February 27th, 1965. Her first child, Jon Jr. was born in 1966, and her daughter Jennie was born in 1967.
Ann had many different careers throughout her life. Her most favorite and treasured job was being Administrative Assistant to the CEO of Hospice of Northeast Florida. Working for Hospice was truly a gift to Ann that enriched her life and her faith. Her faith was very strong. It grew stronger and deeper as she battled her lifelong disease, Multiple Sclerosis.
Ann loved to play golf, tennis, and bridge with her bridge group and friends. Ann loved to watch NFL football and college basketball. However, she lived for football season. She and Ron loved to go out to dinner, socialize with friends, and spend time with her grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Greg) Chambon; grandchildren Hallie (Drew) Paterson, Gregory Chambon Jr., Clayton Chambon, and Sean McCann Sanders; Sibling, Jim Collins Sr. and many nieces and nephews.
Ann was pre-deceased in death by her husband Ron of 56 years, and her son Jon R. Sanders Jr.; Sibling, Arlene (Bob) German and her parents Frances C. and Irene (Reiser) Collins.
A very special thank you to the staff at Sunrise of Leawood Assistive Living, for their care, loving support and help. To Gunther, the resident Lab, who became part of the family. He had his own couch in Ann’s room. He barely left her side the last week of her life. They went above and beyond for Ann. We truly appreciate everything that they did for her to make her life very comfortable and happy.
The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. with Funeral Mass to immediately to follow at 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5 at Cure of Ars Catholic church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to:
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.