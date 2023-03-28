Ann Marie Sanders peacefully passed away on March 25th, 2023, at the age of 82, with her daughter, Jennie, & son-in-law (Greg) by her side.

Ann was born on June 18th, 1940, in Laporte, Indiana, to Frances Clayton & Irene (Reiser) Collins. Ann attended Indiana University, in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a member of the Sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was very active in the Sorority and even made a Long-Playing record, with her Sorority Sisters, playing her Ukulele.

