Anna Chapman; born: Anna Amelia Engleman June 21, 1917 - April 5, 2023
Anna went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2023, having lived a full life spanning over 105 years.
Anna was born to Lena (Nissus) and David Engelman in Kansas City on June 21, 1917, one of 8 siblings. She was raised on a farm in Merwin, MO and spent her formative years in Louisburg, KS before moving to Kansas City where she met her late husband John Chapman.
Anna blessed the lives of those around her with her grace, humor, and compassion. Throughout her life, she lived by the moral and ethical standards instilled in her by her parents and touched the lives of countless people. She was an incredible artist, and a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Thank you to her Vintage Park family for blessing Anna’s life and being a part of her huge family.
Services will be held at Mount Moriah Funeral Home April 12th at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
April 12th, 3:30 p.m. Vintage Park Retirement Home Louisburg KS. Nurses, Residents, Friends, and Family.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.