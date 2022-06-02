Anna “Ann” Jenkins, 82, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Brookdale Rehab, Overland Park, Kansas.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 noon at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deanna Rose Children's Farm, Overland Park, Kansas.
Ann was born September 14, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Tony Pedilla and Leola (Glassinger) Mendoza. She grew up in Stilwell, Kansas and graduated from Stilwell High School. Ann married Donald Jenkins on August 18, 1957 in Stilwell, Kansas. She worked at JOCO appraiser’s office in administration. Ann also drove a school bus. She was a member of South Haven Baptist Church, Belton, Missouri as well as a member of the crochet club at church. Ann enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, being outdoors, crocheting and traveling. Her favorite time was spent with family and friends and attending her grandchildren’s events.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents; husband Don in 2014 and grandchildren Colton and Krystal. She is survived by her children: Curt (Teresa) Jenkins, Raytown, Missouri, Greg (Sally) Jenkins, Olathe, Kansas, Tammy Polkey, Paola, Kansas, Rusty (Cathy) Jenkins, Bucyrus, Kansas and Mark (Michelle) Jenkins, Stilwell, Kansas; brothers Tony Mendoza, Dallas, Oregon and Phillip Mendoza, Claremore, Oklahoma; sister Ginger Swank, Lee’s Summit, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and life and travel companion JC McCaskey, Spring Hill, Kansas.
