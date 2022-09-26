Anna-Leigh Allyn Hinkle beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 19.
She is survived by her son Amadeus Eugene Hazelet, her parents Jamie Griffith and John Hinkle, her brothers Steven and Cole Hinkle, her sisters Kara, Sarah, and Lily Hinkle, and many more family members and friends. Anna was predeceased by her nana, Gina Griffith.
Anna was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her son and embraced every single moment she had with him. She was a shining example of strength and compassion for her son each and every day. Other mothers were always quick to turn toward Anna when advice or support was sought.
Anna will always be remembered for the love and affection she showed family, friends, and even strangers whom she had just met. She had the deepest compassion to care for everyone else. Her strength and courage in fighting her personal battles inspired all who knew her. Sadly, her pain became overwhelming. Anna had a vivacious personality and a never-ending supply of laughs for all around her. There was not a single dull moment when she was around.
A memorial service will be held for Anna at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, 1402 East 303rd Street, Paola, Kansas on October 8, 2022, at 1 PM. All who knew Anna are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers and with Anna’s love of helping others, the family requests donations be made to Joyful Heart Foundation or National Alliance on Mental Illness.
If you would like to donate to Anna’s funeral fund, you can do so via gofundme.com, any excess funds will be placed in a trust for Amadeus.
Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Service, 2306 NW Vivion Road, Northmoor, MO 64150, 816-674-3515.
