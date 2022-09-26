220928_mr_obit_hinkle_cropped

Anna-Leigh Allyn Hinkle

Anna-Leigh Allyn Hinkle beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend passed from this life on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 19.

She is survived by her son Amadeus Eugene Hazelet, her parents Jamie Griffith and John Hinkle, her brothers Steven and Cole Hinkle, her sisters Kara, Sarah, and Lily Hinkle, and many more family members and friends. Anna was predeceased by her nana, Gina Griffith.

