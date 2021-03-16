1932 - 2021
Anna Mae Tschantz passed away on March 13, 2021. She was born in Vernonia, Oregon, to Raymond S. Downs and Clara E. (Alsdorf) Downs on October 30, 1932.
She married Thomas Peter Tschantz in Waterloo, Oregon, and they had six children: Thomas Tschantz Jr. (Connie), Hazel Cunningham (Rodney), Timothy Tschantz (Kim), Lynda Orton (Tim), Roger Tschantz (Eulanda), and Clara Garcia. Anna had 21 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, one daughter, one grandchild and two great grandchildren.
Anna worked at Parmelee Products, Inc. for 15 years and then served as a Foster Grandparents in Paola, KS, for the last nine years. She was a devote Christian her entire life and is now at peace with the Lord.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS, where she will be buried with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please provide memorial contributions to the Foster Grandparents program in Paola.
