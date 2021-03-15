1934-2021
Anna Mattie Peckman (Brandt), 93, Paola, entered her heavenly rest on March 14, 2021.
Anna was born on September 18, 1927, to Henry Brandt and Nellie Sheldon Brandt. She grew up on a farm near Fontana and has lived in the Paola area all her life. On April 25, 1948, she married Harold C. Peckman and they purchased their own farm and raised two sons; Roger and Clinton Peckman.
Anna enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, traveling, playing cards, and especially dancing. Anna cherished her time with her grandson, Travis. She spent many hours patiently watching him play video games and attending his school sports and Navy ROTC activities.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her three sisters, Alvena Debrick, Dorothy Oberheide and Elsie Pope, her husband Harold, and her son, Clinton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Roger and wife Selena of Anacortes, WA; one brother, John Brandt and wife, Donna, of Paola; one daughter-in-law, Roberta Peckman of Paola; one grandson, Travis Peckman of Dallas, TX; one step-granddaughter, Tammy and husband, Rick Ginn; two step-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation. No services are planned at this time. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and The Lutheran Hour Ministries and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
