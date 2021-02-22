Anna Maude (Ann) McConnell, age 96, of Louisburg, KS, passed away February 21, 2021, at Rosewood Health and Rehab in Independence, MO.
She was born May 27, 1924, at Norborne, MO. The daughter of Dollie A. (Holden) and Elmer E. Berrier.
Anna was married June 5, 1948, to William (Bill) L. McConnell. They were married 50 years when he passed away in 1998. They lived in Olathe, KS for 38 years before moving to Louisburg, KS in 1986.
She worked for Sears Roebuck in the mail order billing department for 10 years. When she married and moved to Olathe, she worked for The Hyer Boot Co. for 21 years. She also worked for the Kansas School for the Deaf as a payroll clerk. From there she went to the Kansas Power and Light Co. as a cashier/bookkeeper.
Anna was a member of the Kansas Old-Time Fiddlers, Pickers and Singers. She and her husband entertained for many years at fairs, arts and craft shows, nursing homes and senior citizen clubs. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bill McConnell, brother, Lewis Berrier and sister, Helen Cowsert, niece, Helen McConnell, and nephew, James Berrier.
She is survived by her step nephew, Dwaine Cowsert and two step nieces, Alberta Dinsmore and Roberta Deitch, great-nephew, Randy Berrier and great-niece, Natalie Lurvey.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to the Salvation Army c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel PO Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053
Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday February 25, 2021, at Louisburg Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens 13901 S. Black Bob Rd Olathe, KS 66062.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
