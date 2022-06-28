Annette Ida Marie (Mersman) Kueser, age 91, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 606 S. Elm, Louisburg, KS 66053. The rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, also at the church.
Burial will take place at the St. Mary's Cemetery, Louisburg, KS.
Annette was born on October 23, 1930, at home in the Scipio, Kansas area. She was the youngest of seven children.
Annette married Ralph Kueser on November 15, 1947. For the first eight years of their marriage, they lived in the Scipio/Richmond Kansas area and were blessed with 5 of their children. After moving to Louisburg in April of 1955 the addition of 4 more children completed their happy family.
FAMILY is what Annette centered her life around. For the majority of her life, she was a stay at home mom, trying to keep all nine children in line while teaching them valuable life lessons. If raising 9 kids was not enough, in 1978 the Kueser family hosted a foreign exchange student (Folkert Haisma) from Holland, creating a lifetime connection.
In 1971, Ralph and Annette purchased the “69 Grill”. For the first time she began to work outside the home and began her career in the restaurant business. It was important to her to hire many local residents as employees including several grandchildren and their friends. The time working for Annette developed lifelong friendships and valuable life lessons for the kids. In August of 1978 she closed the “69 Grill” and moved across the street to the “Blair House”. After nineteen years of hard work and good cooking she sold the business.
As Annette retired, she became known as the “Pie Lady of Louisburg”.
Annette was involved in several civic organizations including American Legion Auxiliary (50+ years), Professional Business Women of Louisburg (19 years), Immaculate Conception Altar Society (almost 68 years), 4-H Leader, Louisburg Senior Citizen Board Member (20 years), Foster Grandma at USD 416, and the Miami County Cancer Society.
In her spare time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, playing cards, going to the casinos, and finding time to spend with family and friends.
She is survived by eight of her nine children, Larry (Robin), Mary Jo, (daughter in law) Betty, Janie (Jerry), Theresa (Roger), Ralph (Jill), Becky (Mike), Owen (Stacy) Nancy (Mark), 31 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and multiple extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Eleanor Mersman, four sisters and 2 brothers, her husband Ralph of 58 years, son Eugene (Pete), son-in-law Kenny, granddaughter Tina, great grandson Henry, and great granddaughters Lexi and Marissa.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made payable to the Louisburg Senior Center, or a charity of their choice.
