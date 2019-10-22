Annette Prentice

1936 - 2019
Annette Y. Prentice was born in Clovis, New Mexico on January 28, 1936 and passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at North Point Skilled Nursing Facility in Paola, Kansas. She was surrounded by family who love her deeply.
Her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, when she was a young child where she spent her growing up years. At the age of 14, she met her future husband at church and married the love of her life on April 5, 1953. Their love story lasted 66 1/2 years.
Her husband's career took the family to many different states over her lifetime. Annette made friends easily and enjoyed traveling. Annette was a homemaker for the majority of her adult life and thoroughly enjoyed raising her family and was very proud of them.
She had many interests outside of the family which she cherished. She was an avid gardener and spent many happy years growing flowers and herbs, having tour groups come to her farm in Bucyrus, Kansas, where she gave talks on the herbs that she grew and then served an amazing lunch from her harvest. She was an artist, seamstress, quilter, and member of the EHU. She played the piano and sang in the churches that they faithfully attended over the years. Annette was a very loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She attended Grandchildren's activities when possible and was very proud of her family. She loved to spend time with her family, always provided an amazing meal, and always welcomed family and friends into their home with pride.
Annette was preceded in death by her Father and Mother Monroe C. Hethcoat Sr, and Martha Jane Templeton Hethcoat, one sister Thelma M. Cooper, and Brothers Herschel Hethcoat, Monroe C. Hethcoat Jr., and William A. Hethcoat.
She is survived by her husband Gary E. Prentice, daughters Lorene A. Manning (John) of Lenexa, Kansas and Kerry Kemper of Lawrence, Kansas; Grandsons Joshua Prentice Pemberton and Matthew A. Richardson; Granddaughters Melissa Valenzuela (Greg), Sarah McConnell (Rory), Colleen Shandrera (Donald) and Madison Kemper; Great Grandsons Dylan Valenzuela and Triston Kaleikini; Great Granddaughters Lexie Matthews, Kenlie Matthews, Emerie Matthews, Peyton Valenzuela and Austyn Shandera. The family wants to thank North Point and Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care for their loving care that was provided to both her and our entire family.
Cremation will follow and a Memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Calvary Baptist Church at 320 Locust Street, LaCygne, Kansas, 66040. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Calvary Baptist Church or Kansas Palliative & Hospice Care at 6828 Silverheel Street, Shawnee, Kansas, 66226. To leave a special message for the family on-line, please use dengelmortuary.com, Dengel and Son Paola Chapel, 305 N. Pearl Street Paola, Kansas 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.