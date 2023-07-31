“My Little Annala” is what her mama called her, Anni (Friedl) Kennedy, age 84, of Osawatomie, KS, died Wednesday July 19, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House.
Anni was born October 6, 1938, in Nuremberg, Germany. She was the daughter of Michael Friedl and Herman & Margaret (Albrecht) Markert. Anni grew up and attended school in Nuremberg. After graduation she became a machinist. She then attended college and earned a Bachelors in Business. Anni then worked for her step father’s business and took care of his finances.
In 1960, Anni moved to the United States. She married Albert Smith. They made their home in Osawatomie. The marriage later ended in divorce.
On June 26, 1965, Anni and William Benjamin Kennedy were united in marriage in Osawatomie. To this union came two children; Tina and Anita. She also gained a son Dale and four step daughters. They made their home in Osawatomie for 58 years. Anni became a US citizen in 1972.
Anni worked as a seamstress at Mode-O-Day, a housekeeper at OSH and a nurse’s aide at the nursing home in Paola. She then started driving a truck. Anni was a truck driver for 10 years until she retired in 1999. After retirement, Anni babysat her grandchildren.
In her spare time, Anni enjoyed crocheting, gardening, sewing and painting plaster perish. She was on a bowling league and liked watching car racing. Anni loved to dance and yodeling. She was a lover of animals and spent time with her family. Anni has a great sense of humor and liked to laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband William “Ben” of the home, children, Tina Kennedy, Anita Kennedy, Dale Kennedy, four step daughters, brother Herman (Magda) Markert, of Nuremberg. Grandchildren; Katrina (Josh) Moran, Breanna Inscore, Neil (Alisha) Inscore and their two children Isaiah & Xander, Bethanie Inscore, Coy Burgoon, Cadye Burgoon, Danielle Mock, William Benjamin Kennedy II and Christina Provolt. Along with many other grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family and friends.
Visitation Friday, July 21, 2023, 6-8 PM, Funeral Service Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10 AM, all at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie, KS. Burial Lane Cemetery. Memorials are to your favorite animal shelter.
