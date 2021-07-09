Arthur C. Marmon Jr., age 66, of Ottawa, Ks, went to be with his heavenly Father on June 30th, 2021.
Arthur was born February 23rd, 1955, in Arcata, Ca, the son of A. Clayton Marmon Sr. and Frances Rivers Marmon.
The family moved to Missouri to be closer to his grandparents in 1965 and to LaCygne in January, 1971. Arthur graduated from Prairie View HS in 1973. He joined the Army in 1978 and traveled to many places including Germany where he lived for a few years. He was proud to have served his country, like his father Clayton, his grandfather Harry and his great grandfather Michael Marmon.
In 1983, he married Tamela Miller, she had 2 sons, Creston Moore and Josh Schlup, together they had a son Brandon and a daughter Tina. The marriage ended in divorce, and he later married Katherine Bump, on 06-12-1999. Kathie had two daughters who joined the family, Merita and Katrina. Arthur had a daughter Mitzzi White from a previous relationship.
Arthur worked in the concrete business for a few years before joining the Painter’s Union, he worked with all 3 of his brothers at one time, Don and Ernie, he spent his last few years working for his youngest brother Mark where he was a foreman. He retired a few years ago due to health problems.
Arthur and Kathy moved to Ottawa to be closer to his grandchildren, family was the most important thing to Art. He loved spending time with family, his wife, children, grandchildren and his brother’s and sister’s. He looked forward to the yearly family reunions, he enjoyed the time with family and the usual game of pitch that always came after dinner.
He had a service dog Jax, that was his companion and a cockatoo Salina, that would talk to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Harry and Mamie Wilderson Marmon and William Tilford and Bertha Cunningham Rivers, brother in-laws Kenny Morris, Mike Gilliland, sister in-laws Debra Marmon, Rhonda Marmon.
Survivors include his wife Kathy, Daughter Mitzzi White, 2 grandsons Gavin & Corbin White, of Topeka, son Brandon, grandchildren George and Kiera, daughter Tina Marmon, of Ottawa, granddaughters Kodi & Jazmyn Marmon, step-daughters: Merita (Casey) Nolte, grandchildren: Addison & Aiden, Katrina (Fernando) Velardi, grandchildren Nathan, Connor & Alisa. Donnie Young who he considered his son and Georganna Coursey who he considered his daughter. He is also survived by his brothers: Steve of Nice, Ca; Jim of Clearlake, Ca; Don (Irma) Gilbert, Az; Ernie (Debbie) Paola, Ks; Mark (Nancy) Blue Springs, Mo; sisters: Jacque (Larry Sr) Johnston, LaCygne, Ks; Kathie Morris, Olathe, Ks; Karen (Bob) Blanck, Paola, Ks; Debbie Gilliland, LaCygne, Ks; Cindy Marmon, Louisburg, Ks. He is also survived by a large family of niece’s and nephew’s, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held for the family on Sunday, July 11th, 2021, at the VFW building in Paola, Ks.
