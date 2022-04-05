Arthur Joseph Henry, age 86, of Bucyrus, KS, passed peacefully on April 2, 2022, at his home after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.
Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery with military honors provided by the Louisburg VFW Post 7348 and American Legion Post 250.
Art was born in Bucyrus, KS, February 9, 1936, to Joseph and Adeline (Trageser) Henry. He attended Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1954.
Art served in the United States Army for two years.
He was married to Kay Vohs, on May 31, 1958, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They were happily married for 62 years and had six children from this union.
Art worked at General Motors and Bucyrus Lumber in 1955 and went into the US Army from 1956 to 1958 followed by employment at Bendix K.C. Division from 1958 to 1972. He then went to work at Kansas City Power and Light at the LaCygne Power Plant from 1972 until retirement in 1994. After retirement, Art remained active working in his machine shop restoring tractors and lawn mowers, gardening, and numerous repair projects. He was a talented carpenter, electrician and plumber. Art wasn’t afraid to work on anything and could fix everything. He served as the church/cemetery grounds keeper and did the building maintenance at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church for many years and he also built the alter that is currently in use at the church.
Art is preceded in death by his parents, brother Bill Henry, twin sons Christopher and Douglass Henry.
He is survived by his wife, Kay, of the home, sister Betty Ann Town, son Mitchell Henry, of Cleveland, MO., daughters; Lisa Merryman, of Overland Park, Connie (Darrel) Goodwin, of Lee’s Summit, MO., and Julie (Pedro) Fasani, of Raymore, MO., six grandchildren; Kala (Jordan) King, Brandon Huske, Joseph Henry, and Michelle Henry, Diego Fasani, Abril Fasani and three great-grandchildren; Cooper, Kimber, and Kyler King.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery Fund.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
