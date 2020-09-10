Ashlea Rodriguez

1984 - 2020
Ashlea Morgan Rodriguez, age 35, of Paola, Kansas, passed away September 3, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center.
Ashlea was born November 27, 1984, at Bell County, Texas.
She was quite the jokester, she loved teasing people. Her favorite color was pink. She loved her stuffed animals. Very seldom did you find Ashlea sitting, she was a busy body, moving around all the time. Ashlea enjoyed listening to music, going on walks, being around her friends. She also enjoyed sitting outside, drinking pop and eating cookies. She would laugh at other people’s misfortunes. She loved attention and would get it however necessary such as hitting people with socks or pillows. She also enjoyed going to the movies.
She was preceded in death by her mother Kimberly Ann Beckham.
She is survived by her guardian Cindy Sherlock and her husband Clayton of rural Osawatomie; her Lakemary Family; and her sister Marli Valdes.
She will lie in state from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 11, 2020, at Paola Cemetery. Memorials are to Lakemary and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
