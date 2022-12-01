Audrey Ann Reynolds, 83, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Osawatomie.
Visitation: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church in Osawatomie. Funeral services following at 11 a.m. under the direction of Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Burial will be in the Paola Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Aubrey’s tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Audrey was born August 3, 1939 in Alamosa, Colorado. She was the oldest of four siblings. She was married to Donald Devoe Reynolds on September 28, 1957 in Independence, Missouri. They began their married life in Kansas City, Missouri, and then lived a number of years in Sugar Creek, Missouri, moving in 1967 to Paola, Kansas. Together they had four children. Audrey worked as a housewife and was also employed for a number of years by Price Chopper of Paola and Pamida Gibson’s.
She loved the Lord and was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Osawatomie, Kansas. Her talents included making quilts and crocheting afghans as well as doll clothes. She won several grand champion and reserve grand champion prize ribbons at the Miami County Fair for her beautiful artistry. She enjoyed working puzzles, planting flowers, reading books, listening to music, watching classic movies and television shows, and traveling.
She loved spending time, especially during the holidays, with her siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was kind, loved to laugh, and was always concerned for others. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Life won’t be the same without her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald; her parents, Robert Roberts and Marguerite Worthington; her brother, Jack Roberts; and grandson Allen Reynolds.
She is survived by one daughter Sandy (Larry) Robinson, of Perrysville, Ohio; three sons, Jeff (Shasta) Reynolds of Greeley, Kansas, Robert Reynolds of Paola, Kansas, and Tom (Ruby) Reynolds, also of Paola; seven grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Tennant, Megan (Paul) Allen, Emily Robinson, Matt and Kenny Reynolds, Audrey Reynolds, and Rachel (Kyle) Woodruff; six great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Payton Reynolds, Jackson, Owen and Ian Tennant, and Amelia Woodruff; one sister, Dana Worthington of Kansas City, Missouri, and one brother, Larry Roberts of Paola, Kansas; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
