Aurora René Yanez came into this world in Olathe, Kansas, and her proud parents, Jason and Brianna Yanez, welcomed her with open hearts. Together, they made their home in Paola, Kansas, where Aurora spent her precious years until she departed from us on the evening of September 12, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight against neuroblastoma.
At the time of her passing, she was just 2 years old. Aurora adored her papa's semi, affectionately named Sally, and cherished her Mimi dearly. Her uncle Luke, fondly known as Bubba, gave her the sweet nickname "Pea Pod." Aurora's infectious laughter filled every room, and her mischievous spirit was always on full display.
Aurora is proceeded in death by her great-grandfather Robert William Roever, her great-grandmother Loretta Vlach. Her great-grandfather David Gehl, and great-great grandmother Georgia Oris.
"Thank You. Words cannot express how much we thank you for the expressions of sympathy, and all the help you provided us during our time of sorrow. We are truly grateful for your friendship and support," - the family.
Visitation will be held at Living Proof Church in Paola, Kansas, on September 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.
