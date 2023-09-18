Aurora René Yanez came into this world in Olathe, Kansas, and her proud parents, Jason and Brianna Yanez, welcomed her with open hearts. Together, they made their home in Paola, Kansas, where Aurora spent her precious years until she departed from us on the evening of September 12, 2023, following a brave and courageous fight against neuroblastoma.

At the time of her passing, she was just 2 years old. Aurora adored her papa's semi, affectionately named Sally, and cherished her Mimi dearly. Her uncle Luke, fondly known as Bubba, gave her the sweet nickname "Pea Pod." Aurora's infectious laughter filled every room, and her mischievous spirit was always on full display.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.