Avis Armentrout

AVIS JUNELE SMALL ARMENTROUT, 89, went to be with the Lord on August 24, 2019 in Shawnee, KS.
She was born June 23, 1930 to George W. & Clara M. (Schlatter) Small in Bellaire, Smith County, KS. She graduated from Iola, KS HS class of 1948, received a BS & MS from Emporia State and taught elementary school mostly in KS for 30 yrs. She was a long time resident of the area.
She leaves behind a brother & his wife, Ernie & Norma Small, a son & his wife, Bill & Kathy (Johns) Randle, a granddaughter & her husband, Kasey (Randle) & Jesse Biehler, 2 great grandchildren, Breeley & Briggsley, a special niece who was instrumental in her end of life care & her husband Tamera (Land) & Randy Keefer, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. She was a mom without equal, best “Gramsbear” ever and a very special “Geat Geat Gamba."
She had a lot of patience for her school kids, a soft spot in her heart for “underdogs” and was a tireless defender of children. These qualities made her a good, caring teacher, which was definitely her calling.
Because of her love for children, the family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Small Family Scholarship Fund c/o Feuerborn Funeral Home, Iola, KS.
Graveside services will be held in Iola, KS at Highland Cemetery on Sat, Oct 5th at 11:00, officiated by Rev Houk.
