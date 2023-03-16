Barbara “Barb” Anthony Scheel, age 73, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away March 14, 2023, at her home with family by her side.
Barb was born April 16, 1949, in Ft. Scott, KS, to Clarence and Mary Northrop. She graduated from Ft. Scott High School.
Barbara “Barb” Anthony Scheel, age 73, of Spring Hill, KS, passed away March 14, 2023, at her home with family by her side.
Barb was born April 16, 1949, in Ft. Scott, KS, to Clarence and Mary Northrop. She graduated from Ft. Scott High School.
She was united in marriage to Daniel C. McBride. They became the parents of Heather McBride Pinder and Holly McBride Medlen. The marriage ended in divorce.
In 1982, Barb married Gregory Anthony, during their marriage, Barb and Greg enjoyed boating and camping at Lake Miola and The Lake of the Ozarks where she loved to water ski and sunbathe. They provided a warm stable home for Heather and Holly, who of course reciprocated their affection with typical teenage behavior. It was quite possible there was grounding or long conversations on how their attitudes/behaviors could have been better. Their marriage ended in divorce.
She worked at Lakemary in Paola for 15 years as a paraprofessional. She was well respected and loved by all. When asked about memories of Barb, the common theme was how much fun she was to work with and how good she was with the kids. She was the kind of person who made challenging work seem fun. She had a great sense of humor and the students loved and respected her.
In the late 1990’s, she went to nursing school and graduated in 1997 as an LPN. During this time, she also became interested in country western line dancing. With her best friend from childhood, Donna Dikeman, they began competition line dancing. They traveled all over winning many awards. During this time, she met the love of her life, Joseph Scheel. They were married March 20, 1998.
Barb and Joe made their home in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked as a clinic nurse for Dr. Brad Palmer and for The Kansas City Cancer Clinic until she retired. They loved decorating for Christmas which included how to correctly place icicles on a tree! They loved hosting holiday gatherings, shopping for antiques and maintaining a well manicured yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Darrel Northrop, and Joe.
Barb is survived by her daughters Heather McBride Pinder (Scott) of Ottawa and Holly McBride Medlen (Chris) of Paola; grandchildren Brandi Edstedt Williams (Justin), Morganne Pinder, Emily Pinder, Drake Pinder, Ethan Medlen (Makenzie), Courtney Medlen Pinder (David), Kenna Medlen Robinson (Harley), and Ashtyn Medlen; great grandchildren Paisley Medlen, Payton Medlen, Hudson Medlen, Hadley Pinder, and Wesley Robinson.
No services are scheduled. Family and friends are encouraged to post their memories and condolences on Barb's tribute wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.